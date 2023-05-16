A Magnificent Mom’s Day Experience (Event Recap)

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted the 3rd Annual “A Magnificent Mom’s Day Experience” in celebration of Mother’s Day. This was a special event designed to inspire, motivate, and celebrate mothers of all ages.

Attendees enjoyed dynamic keynote speakers, flamenco dancing, complimentary lunch and refreshments, raffles, games, and more.

Keynote speakers included Tammy Johnson, Founder of Empowering the Masses; Joyce Tapley, CEO of Foremost Family Health Center; and Sandee Treptow, Manager of Business and Community Marketing, Reliant NRG.

Special guests included the Diva Elite dance team and Flamenco Fever.

Special thanks to our vendors for attending, Candles by Shi, TwinTastic Bling, Rooted Designs, and Flobinna House of Fashion.

Community Partners included HELP, LIRA Group, Oncor, Oasis Focus, DFW Voices for Education and Youth, Empowering the Masses, Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Dallas Park & Recreation, Community Arts Pop up Cultural Center, In the City for Good, DJ Trikky, and Ridout Framing.

