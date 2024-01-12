Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade Postponed

DALLAS – Due to inclement weather, The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is rescheduled to 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

Join the City of Dallas and H.E.L.P. Dallas to “Dream Forward” in celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The parade will start at Fair Park Gate 6 at MLK Jr. Boulevard and Robert B. Cullum Boulevard. It will proceed down MLK Boulevard to Atlanta Street turning south, then turning east on Pennsylvania Avenue returning to Fair Park.

Participants include elected officials, high school bands and dance teams, car clubs, horses, local businesses and other community organizations.

For more information, contact 469-592-1388.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

