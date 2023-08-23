Empowering the Masses Phlebotomy and Community Health Worker Graduation

On Saturday, August 19, 2023, Empowering the Masses hosted its Summer 2023 Phlebotomy and Community Health Worker Graduation at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.

There was a total of 20 graduates, including 11 Phlebotomy and 9 Community Health Worker students. There were 215 attendees in total.

Special guests included Kelly Drake, MLK Advisory Board Member (District 9), Empowering the Masses Board and Staff, and Tammy Johnson, Founder of Empowering the Masses.

View Photo Gallery

