MLK Back to School Festival (Event Recap)

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted its Annual MLK Back to School Festival which is an event for students and families to receive free backpacks, school supplies, and other essential items for the new school year.

Over 30 community partners participated in the festival, distributing supplies to nearly 1000+ students and families.

Community Partners included LIRA Group; Peter & Dena Silberman; The Richards Group; HELP; Colliers; Enterprise Philanthropy; Bautista Family Cares, LLC; SubroSmart; The IDK Foundation; Reliant NRG; Dental Arcade; Lion of Judah Montessori Private School; Amazon; City of Dallas Office of Community Outreach and Marketing; South Dallas Community Court; Seasons of Change, Inc.; AAA Texas; In-N-Out Burger; City of Dallas Office of Environmental Quality & Sustainability; CBRE Black Excellence DFW Chapter; Moss Heating & Cooling; Macy’s; KIPP Texas Public Schools; City of Dallas Environmental Education Initiative; MLK, Jr. Branch Library; Atmos Energy; Miles of Freedom; Carter’s House; Fundbox; DFW Alliance of Black Accountants; Rolex; Celebration Station; Green Careers Dallas; Abide Women’s Health Services; Foremost Family Health Center; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Alpha Sigma Lambda Chapter); and McDonalds of North Texas.

In-N-Out was provided by Dallas Park and Recreation. Music was provided by DJ Trikky.

Special thanks to our volunteers for their time and dedication to serving the community!

Event Preparation with Enterprise Volunteers (8-4-2023)

Event Day (8-12-2023)

