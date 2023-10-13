2023 Hispanic Heritage Festival- Event Recap

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted its 2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Over 300 attendees enjoyed local vendors, live entertainment, free food, fun giveaways, and more. The Kid Zone included face painting, arts and crafts, a bounce house, and hamster ball play area. Special guests included Anita Martinez Ballet Folklórico and Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep Aesthetic Literacy students and Varsity cheerleaders.

Local students participated in a Hispanic Heritage Month art display, which is available for public viewing inside the MLK Administration Building until October 15. Participating schools and individuals included KIPP Destiny, Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep, H. Grady Spruce High School, Reynolds Middle School (Prosper ISD), iLearn Virtual Academy, Madison Smith, and David Yisrael.

Community Partners included LIRA Group, HELP, Dallas Public Library, Dallas Park and Recreation, DFW Voices for Education, Southwest Transplant Alliance, Community Arts Pop-Up Cultural Center, Atmos Energy, In the City for Good, CKP, Dallas Sidekicks, Domingo Garcia Law Office, and Molina Healthcare.

View Photo Gallery

