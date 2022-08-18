Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos)

About

The Day of the Dead (el Día de los Muertos), is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. A blend of Mesoamerican ritual, European religion and Spanish culture, the holiday is celebrated each year from October 31-November 2. While October 31 is Halloween, November 2 is All Souls Day or the Day of the Dead.

According to tradition, the gates of heaven are opened at midnight on October 31 and the spirits of children can rejoin their families for 24 hours. The spirits of adults can do the same on November 2.

Learn More about the Origins of Day of the Dead

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center is hosting its Day of the Dead event on Tuesday, November 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with free activities for the entire family.

Participate

There are several ways you can participate.

Donate

Donations of the items listed below are welcome! If you are interested in donating items not listed, please contact our office at 214-670-8418.

Candles (all colors)

Face Paint

Candy

Hot Chocolate

Pastries (Cakes, Mexican Sweet Bread)

Sugar Skull Decorations

Artificial Flowers (Marigolds, Roses)

Volunteer

We are in need of volunteers (ages 16 and up) for the following positions:

Face Painters

Servers (Beverage and Pastries)

Decorate

Art Display

Elementary, Middle, and High Schools are welcome to submit art to be placed on display during the event. For details and guidelines, please contact Nico Rogers at 214-670-8418.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

