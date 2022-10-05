MLK Annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway

About

Each year we strive to provide a complete Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings to families in need.

By collaborating with local businesses, nonprofits, and individuals, we are able to collect donations to assemble Thanksgiving Baskets which are distributed to registered community members at no cost.

Support

If you are interested in donating goods to be included in the Thanksgiving Basket, please contact our office for a list of suggested donation items.

Organizations can also choose to sponsor an item and will be recognized as a Community Sponsor to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.

You can also make a monetary donation, which would go towards the purchase of food items to be included in the baskets.

Register

Registration will begin Friday, November 4, 2022.

Donate

All donations received will go towards the purchase of food items to be included in the Thanksgiving baskets. Use the button below to make your donation.

Volunteer

Volunteer opportunities are available for groups and individuals to sort food items and assemble baskets, and also to assist with distribution during the drive-through event.

If you are interested in volunteering, please visit www.dallasmlkcenter.com/volunteer for more information.

Thank You to Our Community Partners

Photo Gallery

2018 Thanksgiving in the Neighborhood

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

