Community Day of Giving (Event Recap)

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted Community Day of Giving in collaboration with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) and LIRA Group. This event was a community-driven effort to provide food, household items, and support to those in need while celebrating and acknowledging the historical significance of Juneteenth.
Community Partners included City of Dallas, Dairy Farmers of America, Kroger, LIRA Group, HELP, Treehouse Foods, In the City For Good, GoodPop, In-N-Out, Seasons of Change, Yum Brands, Harmony Community Development Corporation, Velawood, UPS, Pizza Hut, and Cigna Healthcare.
