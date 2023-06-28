Community Day of Giving (Event Recap)

The City of Dallas is making free period products, including pads and tampons, available in many of its public facilities, including the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, through an initiative called Period Access Dallas, or P.A.D.

If you are unable to afford period products you can visit us to receive a free, one month’s supply of products.

In addition to receiving free period products, you can also get free underwear, bras, and wipes, provided to us by our community partners and supporters. Special thanks to Reliant NRG, Deborah Sutton, Rose Wright, and others for your contribution and enhancement of the PAD Program.

For more information about the PAD Program, visit bit.ly/OCCPAD.