MLK Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway (Event Recap)

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted its annual MLK Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway to provide complete Thanksgiving meals to over 300 families in need.

Registered guests participated in the drive-through distribution receiving a turkey and chicken, along with vegetables, bread, desserts, and more, for a complete holiday meal.

This was a collaboration between the City of Dallas Office of Community Care, LIRA, HELP, First Choice Social Services, Empowering the Masses, Miles of Freedom, Carter’s House, Family Care Connection, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. (Kappa Zeta Chapter), Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Alpha Sigma Lambda Chapter), Kroger, Aetna, Accident & Injury Chiropractic, Novo Nordisk, Brian Eberstein, Atmos Energy, Packing House Market, Bossfight, Ellen’s Kitchen, The Richards Group, Reliant, DFW Voices for Education & Youth, The Giving Tree Ministries, Bridgford Foods, and Terris Perkins, Jr.

Special thanks to our volunteers who dedicated their time and effort to serving the community. We could not do it without you!

