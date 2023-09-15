Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the MLK, Jr. Community Center

Each year we observe National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15) by celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

Hispanic Heritage Month Festival

We are commemorating this occasion with our 2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Festival on Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MLK, Jr. Community Center. The festival is an in-person community event with free activities for children, live entertainment, and local vendors for the community to enjoy.

Special guests include the Anita Martinez Ballet Folklorico who will perform a dance selection.

Hispanic Heritage Month Student Art Display

There is a student art display inside of the Administration Building with a variety of artwork reflecting the diversity of Hispanic and Latino culture from students across the DFW Metroplex. The student art display will be available for public viewing September 15-October 15, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the Hispanic Heritage Month Festival and celebration, visit bit.ly/MLKHispanicHeritage.

