A Magnificent Mom’s Day Experience
This is a day to celebrate being a mother. We will inspire your mind, body, and soul with motivational words to help you endure for another day, week, month, and year. This is what you can expect:
- Mingling and networking with other mothers
- Wear your hats for a fun hat parade
- Lunch
- Selling vendors i.e. candles, jewelry, oils, and scents
- Be camera-ready
- Swag bags
- Random Gift Give-a-ways
This is a FREE event for Mothers (NO children and NO men please)! All attendees must be registered for the event, No unregistered guests allowed.
Register
Registration will open on April 15 at 8:00 A.M. Register via Eventbrite: magnificent-moms.eventbrite.com.
Contact us at 214-670-8418 for more information.
Participating Partners & Vendors