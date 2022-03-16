A Magnificent Mom’s Day Experience

This is a day to celebrate being a mother. We will inspire your mind, body, and soul with motivational words to help you endure for another day, week, month, and year. This is what you can expect:

Mingling and networking with other mothers

Wear your hats for a fun hat parade

Lunch

Selling vendors i.e. candles, jewelry, oils, and scents

Be camera-ready

Swag bags

Random Gift Give-a-ways

This is a FREE event for Mothers (NO children and NO men please)! All attendees must be registered for the event, No unregistered guests allowed.

Register

Registration will open on April 15 at 8:00 A.M. Register via Eventbrite: magnificent-moms.eventbrite.com.

Contact us at 214-670-8418 for more information.

Participating Partners & Vendors

