2023 Volunteer Appreciation Brunch

On Saturday, April 15, 2023, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in collaboration with Reliant hosted a Volunteer Appreciation Brunch in celebration of the volunteers who have graciously supported the center over the years.

Attendees enjoyed a short program hosted by the MLK Administrative Staff, a catered brunch served by the MLK Advisory Board, and received special gifts and a certificate of appreciation for their support and commitment to the center.

April is National Volunteer Month and it is dedicated to honoring all of the volunteers in our communities as well as encouraging volunteerism throughout the month.

View Photo Gallery

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

