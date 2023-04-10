MLK Community Spring Egg-Stravaganza (Event Recap)

On Thursday, April 8, 2023, the MLK, Jr. Community Center hosted the MLK Community Spring Egg-Stravaganza in collaboration with Reliant NRG, HELP, LIRA Group, and the MLK, Jr. Recreation Center.

Students from the MLK ChildCareGroup participated in a fun egg hunt and received goody bags with toys and candy. Members of the community enjoyed a free giveaway with nachos and treats.

Community Partners included Reliant NRG, Accident & Injury Chiropractic, HELP, LIRA Group, Foremost Family Health Center, Miles of Freedom, Empowering the Masses, MLK, Jr. Branch Library, MLK, Jr. Recreation Center, Vickie Stepney, and Dallas 311.

View Photo Gallery

