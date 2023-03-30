2023 AIDS Walk South Dallas

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center Events,

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted the 13th annual AIDS Walk South Dallas, a 5K walk/run designed to inspire, educate and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted.

Nearly 300 walkers participated in the 5K walk/run, along with 20+ local vendors. 

AIDS Walk South Dallas, Inc. was founded in 2009 to address the needs of marginalized and low-income communities and individuals impacted by HIV, whether living with or affected. 

For more information about AIDS Walk South Dallas, please visit www.aidswalksouthdallas.com.

