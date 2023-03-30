2023 AIDS Walk South Dallas

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted the 13th annual AIDS Walk South Dallas, a 5K walk/run designed to inspire, educate and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted.

Nearly 300 walkers participated in the 5K walk/run, along with 20+ local vendors.

AIDS Walk South Dallas, Inc. was founded in 2009 to address the needs of marginalized and low-income communities and individuals impacted by HIV, whether living with or affected.

For more information about AIDS Walk South Dallas, please visit www.aidswalksouthdallas.com.

