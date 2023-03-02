2023 “Taste of Soul” Soul Food Cook-Off (Event Recap)

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, the City of Dallas Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted the “Taste of Soul” Soul-Food Cook-Off in honor of Black History Month, highlighting local chefs and celebrating the diversity of soul food cuisine.

Registered participants entered their best soul food dish for a chance to win first place in 4 categories, including meat, sides, desserts, and vegan/vegetarian. Each dish was judged based on taste, appearance, and creativity. The “People’s Choice” award was given to the contestant with the best overall dish, determined by a vote from local community members.

Attendees enjoyed samples from each contestant along with raffles and prizes, kid zone activities, a fun 360° photo booth, free food and drinks, and live entertainment from Akeem Stroup, Spoken Word Artist; W.K., R&B Artist from Dallas, TX; and Line Dancing with Bria.

Featured contestants included Nomm Nomm Desserts, Delicious Home Cooking and Company, Juicy’s Soul Food & More!, Fletcher’s Catering, Charmed By Miss Vegan Cuisine, Mrs. Helen’s Home Cooking, Grandma’s House and Kitchen, Art Wilson/Artisan Chef Catering, Park’s Peas, Gorilla Rose Catering, Red Diva Chili, EP Cakes, Just Desserts, Soul Cravings, C and D Handmade Jewelry Co., Margaret Trammell Family Cook, and Gregory Green.

Winners included Juicy’s Soul Food & More! (Meat); Gregory Green (Sides); Nomm Nomm Desserts (Desserts); and Park’s Peas (Vegan/Vegetarian). The People’s Choice winner was Art Williams, Artisan Chef Catering.

Community Partners included Reliant NRG, Kroger, LIRA Group, and HELP. Special thanks to our volunteers and guests for attending!

View Photo Gallery

