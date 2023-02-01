Celebrating Black History Month at the MLK, Jr. Community Center

Black History Month, or National African American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements by black Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of African Americans in U.S. history.

2023 “Taste of Soul” Soul Food Cook-Off

Bring your family to the “Taste of Soul” at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center on Saturday, February 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for a soul food cook-off highlighting local chefs and businesses and celebrating the diversity of soul food cuisine.

The Taste of Soul will also feature raffles and prizes, a fun photo booth, and live entertainment for all to enjoy.

Come out and cast your vote for the best dish! Admission is free!

You can also choose to enter your best dish for a cash prize! The Grand Prize winner will receive $750.

For more information, visit bit.ly/MLKTasteofSoul.

2023 Black History Month Student Art Display

Call for Student Artists! Submit Art for Black History Month Display at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center



The City of Dallas Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center is seeking student artists to participate in an art display at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in celebration of Black History Month. Artwork will be displayed inside of the MLK, Jr. Community Center from February 1 – February 28, 2023.



CRITERIA

Students in grades 6-12 in the Dallas area can participate.



Artwork should reflect the theme “It Starts with Me,” exploring the diversity of Black culture. Submissions may incorporate (but are not limited to) historical leaders, groups, events, flags, or a personal interpretation of the theme in relation to Black History Month.



Acceptable mediums include (but are not limited to) paint, pencil, marker, ink, poetry, sculpture, collage, or photography.



HOW TO SUBMIT

Submit artwork to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (2922 MLK, Jr. Blvd., Dallas, TX 75215) along with the following details:

Artist Name

School

Grade

Art Title

Description of artwork

DEADLINE

Submit art by January 30, 2023, by 5:00 p.m.

Art Pick Up: March 1, 2023

CONTACT

For more information, contact Natashia Cooper at natashia.cooper@dallas.gov or call 214-670-8418.

Schedule a Tour of the Dallas Civil Rights Museum

Founded in 2014, the Dallas Civil Rights Museum is a place for people to discover and reconnect with the power of the Civil Rights Movement in America during the life and times of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



The Dallas Civil Rights Museum has a national focus of civil rights milestones from a national perspective. The museum houses a collection of original speeches, books, spoken word, art, and artifacts reflecting the Civil Rights movement to inspire dream keepers and change agents.



To schedule a tour or for more information, call 214-670-8418.

