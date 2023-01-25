2023 “Taste of Soul” Soul Food Cook-Off

Bring your family to the “Taste of Soul” on Saturday, February 25, at the MLK, Jr. Recreation Center, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for a soul food cook-off promoting local chefs and celebrating the diversity of soul food cuisine.

The Taste of Soul will also feature raffles and prizes, a fun photo booth, and live entertainment for all to enjoy.

Admission is FREE! Come out and cast your vote for the best dish!

You can also enter your best soul food dish for a chance to win a cash prize! The Grand Prize winner will receive $750!

For more information, visit bit.ly/MLKTasteofSoul or call 214-670-8418.

