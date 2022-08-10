Give Back

There are many ways to give back to the community! Throughout the year, we distribute free snack packs, hygiene kits, clothing, and more to residents in the surrounding communities. All items are donation-based and provided to us from local organizations or individuals.

If you are interested in donating, please review the list of suggested items below. If you are interested in donating an item that is not listed, please contact our office at 214-670-8418.

Suggested Donation Items

Nonperishable Food Items (Individually wrapped items or pop-top cans) Vienna Sausages Canned Tuna Potted Meat Crackers Granola Bars Chips Bottled Water/Juice (no energy drinks) Powdered Drink Mix Individually wrapped pastries

Clothing (New) Socks Underwear Bras/Sports Bras Flip Flops/Sandals (All sizes) T-Shirts

Hygiene Products (Travel Size) Soap Deodorant Toothbrushes/Toothpaste Razors Personal Wipes Lotion Combs/Hair Brushes Small Towels Shampoo/Conditioner Body Spray



Volunteer

You can also donate your time to the MLK, Jr. Community Center. There are many volunteer opportunities available to you throughout the year. For more information about volunteering, please visit www.dallasmlkcenter.com/volunteer.

We do not accept perishable food items or used clothing items. If you are interesting in donating gently used clothing, please contact Carter’s House at 1-800-943-8663.

