MLK Community Spring Eggstravaganza (Event Recap)

On Thursday, April 14, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted its annual MLK Community Spring Eggstravaganza, an egg hunt for the students in the MLK ChildCareGroup and a free giveaway to the community. We gave candy-filled eggs, toys, and other treats to the children, and also provided free nachos, drinks, and snacks to the community.

Our community partners included Turner 12, Empowering the Masses, Her Vibe Boutique, Miles of Freedom, Carter’s House, Union Specific Roadwork, HELP, LIRA, Jeremiah Grand Lodge C.H. Gerald #419, Oasis Focus, Dr. Jose Dela Cruz (MLK Advisory Board, District 11), Foremost Family Health Center, and the MLK Branch Library.

