On Thursday, May 5, 2022, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted a special celebration in honor of Cinco de Mayo for the MLK campus and local community members.

Guests enjoyed free food and music, thanks to our partners and volunteers, including LIRA Group, Miles of Freedom, MLK Library Staff, MLK Security, the MLK Community Court Staff, and the MLK Administrative Staff.

Click here to learn more about Cinco de Mayo!

