A Magnificent Mom’s Day Experience (Event Recap)

On Saturday, May 7, 2022, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, in collaboration with LIRA Group, hosted its annual “Magnificent Mom’s Day Experience” to honor mothers of all ages with a special program designed to inspire the mind, body, and spirit.
Attendees enjoyed dynamic keynote speakers, a belly dancing tutorial and performance, complimentary lunch and refreshments, raffles, games, prizes, and more.
Special guests included Mistress of Ceremony Pastor Donna Slater, MLK Advisory Board District 5; Yulise Reaves Waters, Esq., Lone Star Justice Alliance; Jazze Maxie, Radio One; Evangelist Meshelle Johnson, No Boundaries Ministry; Elaine Sacks, MLK Advisory Board District 1; Neenah’s Authentic Belly Dancing; and Sahaja Yoga Meditation.
Special thanks to our vendors for attending, Candles by Shi, The Blvck Scentrovert, TwinTastic Bling, LIRA, and Empowering the Masses.
Community Partners included Vistra, LIRA, In-N-Out Burger, Miles of Freedom, H.E.L.P, Chase Bank, Empowering the Masses, Oasis Focus, DFW Voices, DJ Flyy, CSL Media Group, Radio One, and the City of Dallas.
