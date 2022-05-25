Empowering the Masses Spring Graduation

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, Empowering the Masses in collaboration with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted a commencement ceremony for 39 students who completed Phlebotomy, General Educational Diploma, and Community Health Worker certifications.

Sponsors for this event included the City of Dallas, Empowering the Masses, Amazon + SNAP, Muse Family Foundation, Methodist Health System, and Texas AHEC East DFW Region. Special thanks to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center Advisory Board and Staff, and to the families and friends of each graduate for making this event memorable.

View Photo Gallery

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...