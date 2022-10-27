2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

The City of Dallas and H.E.L.P (Hope.Encourage.Love.Protect) invite you to participate in the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10 A.M.

The Parade will feature approximately 250 entries from various community organizations, church groups, youth groups, nonprofit organizations, bands, drill teams, colorful floats, and much more.

Parade applications will be available online starting November 1, 2022, at www.help-dallas.org/2023-mlk-parade.

For more information, contact 469-592-1388 or send an email to contact@help-dallas.org.

