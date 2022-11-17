2022 MLK Winter Warm-Up Coat Drive and Distribution

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center’s annual Winter Warm-Up is a community-based effort to provide new coats, hats, and gloves to children in need. We will also be distributing free food boxes for registered families.

To receive a free coat, children must be between the ages of 3 months to 18 years old. There is a limit of 5 coats per household. You must be registered to participate.

Online registration begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 21, at www.dallasmlkcenter.com/winter-warmup.

The drive-thru coat distribution will take place on Saturday, December 17, starting at 10 a.m.

If you are interested in donating coats, hats, gloves, or food items, please contact our office at 214-670-8418. All donated items must be received by Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

