Day of the Dead/ Día de los Muertos (Event Recap)

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted it’s first Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos event, commemorating the Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration.

Attendees enjoyed a special showing of the movie Coco, free food, snacks, and drinks. There was an altar display with pictures, candles, and treats honoring loved ones who have passed away.

Sponsors included Reliant, LIRA, Oncor, HELP, Dallas Park and Recreation, Trinity Basin Preparatory, Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Empowering the Masses, Miles of Freedom, the Office of Councilman Adam Bazaldua, and the Dallas Public Library.

View Photo Gallery

