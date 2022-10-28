On Friday, October 28, 2022, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted its annual “Treat the Building” Halloween event for the students who attend MLK ChildCareGroup.

This event was a collaboration between the MLK Branch Library, Foremost Family Health Center, Miles of Freedom, Empowering the Masses, First Choice Social Services, Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Office of Community Care Social Services, Dallas County Seniors, and the office of Councilman Adam Bazaldua.

Special thanks to our student volunteers from the Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing!

