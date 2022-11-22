MLK Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway (Event Recap)

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted its annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway to provide complete Thanksgiving meals to over 400 families in need.

Guests participated in a drive-through event receiving bags filled with vegetables, bread, desserts, and more, along with a ham and Cornish hen for a complete holiday meal.

This was a collaboration between the City of Dallas Office of Community Care, LIRA, HELP, Bob’s Steak & Chop House, Accident & Injury Chiropractic, Miles of Freedom, Ben E. Keith, The Richards Group, Foremost Family Health Center, Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. (Kappa Zeta Chapter), Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Alpha Sigma Lambda Chapter), Kroger, Stream Realty, Ellen’s Kitchen, Empowering the Masses, Enterprise, Transportation Unlimited, Inc., First Choice Social Services, US Bank, O.E.S. Saturah Chapter #13, A+ Charter Schools, Inc., Ronald Kirk, Mark Jones, Sam Gioldasis, Ron Haynes, Kate Levit, Kevin Summers, Marcy Taylor, and James Hickey.

We want to extend a special thank you to the volunteers who gave their time and energy to assist with preparing and distributing baskets, including Enterprise, Diva Girls Rock, Alpha Merit, Zeta Phi Beta (Kappa Zeta Chapter), HELP, Refulgent Star, and O.E.S. Saturah Chapter #13.





