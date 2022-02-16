2022 MLK Black History Month Celebration (Event Recap)

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center’s 2022 Black History Month Celebration was a two-part event, a virtual celebration of unsung artist Arthello Beck, Jr., and a free drive-through giveaway for the community.

The virtual event premiered on Friday, February 11, celebrating the life of artist Arthello Beck, Jr. and recognizing the efforts of the MLK Center’s community partners. The video is available to watch on YouTube.

Produced by Tailored Penguin Media Company, special contributors included the City of Dallas, Reliant, an NRG company, LIRA Group, Miles of Freedom, Foremost Family Health Center, Empowering the Masses, the South Dallas Cultural Center, Deborah Sutton, & Ms. Mae Beck.

Original artwork by Arthello Beck, Jr. will be displayed at the MLK Branch Library and the South Dallas Cultural Center through the month of February.

Part two of the celebration was a free drive-through giveaway on Saturday, February 12, for 250 families to receive free food, hygiene supplies, cleaning products, and more. Care packages were provided to the homeless with blankets, socks, and hygiene products, along with a hot meal. Music was provided by DJ G Smoove.

Our community partners include Reliant, an NRG company, LIRA Group, Miles of Freedom, H.E.L.P., Foremost Family Health Center, Empowering the Masses, First Choice Social Services, In the City For Good, Oasis Focus, and KBP Foods KFC.

Watch Video:

View Photo Gallery:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

