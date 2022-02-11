Celebrate Black History Month!

Black History Month, or National African American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements by black Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of African Americans in U.S. history.

The 2022 MLK Black History Month Celebration is a two-part event, a virtual celebration of unsung artist, Arthello Beck, Jr., and a free drive-through giveaway for the community.

Watch the virtual event on Friday, February 11, at noon, celebrating the life of artist Arthello Beck, Jr. Visit the MLK Branch Library and the South Dallas Cultural Center for a look at some of his original artwork, which will be on display through the month of February.

The link to watch the virtual program will be available at http://www.DallasMLKCenter.com.

You can also attend a free drive-through giveaway on Saturday, February 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and get a free food box, hygiene supplies, cleaning products, informational resources, and more (while supplies last!). There is no registration required to attend.

Our community partners include Reliant, an NRG company, LIRA Group, Miles of Freedom, H.E.L.P., Foremost Family Health Center, Empowering the Masses, First Choice Social Services, In the City For Good, and KBP Foods KFC.

For questions, please contact 214-670-8418.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

