2022 MLK Celebration Week

In January 2022, the City of Dallas will host its 40th annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a weeks’ worth of events highlighting issues of equity, diversity, and opportunity. The week will include a Day of Prayer, a Day of Service, a Wreath Laying Ceremony, Job Fair, Equity Symposium, Youth Summit, and Scholarship & Awards Gala. Celebration week will culminate with the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Virtual Parade.

Virtual Wreath Laying Ceremony

Tuesday, Jan. 11 | 10 a.m.

The City of Dallas and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center invites the community to watch its Wreath Laying Ceremony online, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King.

RSVP: bit.ly/2022MLK

Virtual Job Fair

Wednesday, Jan. 12 | 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.

A virtual job fair in partnership with Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas featuring on-site hiring and a showcase of workforce skills and credentialing programs to support job seekers.

Link to Register: bit.ly/MLK2022JobFair

Social Justice & Re-entry Forum

Thursday, Jan. 13 | 10 a.m.to Noon

The Change is Possible Tour partners with the city of Dallas to host a panel discussion of formerly incarcerated persons, judges, attorneys, and community activists on the challenges of social justice and re-entry.

Virtual Equity Indicators Symposium

Friday, Jan. 14 | 8:30 a.m. to Noon

Join the City of Dallas and Office of Equity & Inclusion in a critical conversation on building an equitable and inclusive Dallas.

Download Spanish Flyer

RSVP: bit.ly/2022EquitySymposium

Virtual Candle Lighting Ceremony

Friday, Jan. 14 | 7 p.m.

Join the Alpha Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. King.

RSVP: bit.ly/2022MLK

Virtual MLK Scholarship & Awards Gala

Saturday, Jan. 15

Networking Reception | 5:15 p.m.

Gala | 6:30 p.m.

Annual Gala featuring keynote speaker Dr. Eddie Glaude, scholarships, awards presentations, and performances.

RSVP: bit.ly/2022MLK

Virtual Day of Prayer & Reflection

Sunday, Jan. 16 | 10 a.m.

The City of Dallas and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center reflects and honors the work of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., his fight for a more just society, social activism, and ability to galvanize support from various Faith Leaders.

RSVP: bit.ly/2022MLK

Youth Field Day

Sunday, Jan. 16 | 1 p.m.

The Youth Commission will host a Field Day exploring MLK’s legacy, youth impact, and ways to be a leader and make a difference throughout Texas.

RSVP: bit.ly/MLK2022Summit

Virtual MLK Day Parade

Monday, Jan. 17 | 10 -11:30 a.m.

This 2022 Virtual Parade will be pre-recorded and broadcast on the public access channel. It is a compilation of videos and pictures depicting MLK Day parades of the past. There will be interviews discussing the 2022 theme: “40 Years Strong: A Look Toward the Future.”

RSVP: bit.ly/2022MLK

The MLK Fest has been canceled. For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/keep-up-the-dream-mlk-fest-2022-tickets-225916571547

Learn more about MLK Celebration Week by visiting: www.dallasmlkcenter.com/mlk-celebration-week

