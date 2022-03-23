Springtime Events at the MLK, Jr. Community Center

Spring is in the air at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center!

We are excited to share some upcoming events and activities happening at the MLK Center. Be sure to add us to your calendar and join our mailing list so you don’t miss any updates!

Upcoming Events

MLK Remembrance Ceremony (Monday, April 4 @ 4:45 P.M.)

The MLK Remembrance Ceremony is an annual event hosted by the City of Dallas Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center honoring King’s life and legacy. This year will mark 54 years since Dr. King’s untimely death.

This event takes place on Monday, April 4, at 4:45 P.M. This year’s theme is “It Starts With Me.” Special guests include Keynote Speaker, Rev. Dr. Michael W. Waters, Author, Activist, and Pastor of Abundant Life A.M.E. Church; John Carter, Founder of Turner 12; the Alpha Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Rev. Dr. Clarence Glover, Founder of Sankofa Education Services; and the James Madison High School JROTC.

Entertainment will be provided by Marcia Jones and Vicky Rone. KFC is sponsoring food for the event.

This is an in-person event which will take place in front of the MLK Statue.

MLK Community Spring Extravaganza (Thursday, April 14 @ 11 A.M.)

The MLK Community Spring Extravaganza is an annual Easter egg hunt for the MLK ChildCareGroup and a free giveaway for the community.

This event takes place on Thursday, April 14, from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M., with the egg hunt will beginning at 11:00 A.M. for ChildCareGroup, and the free community giveaway at 12:00 P.M.

Thanks to our community partners, we will distribute candy to the children, and hygiene kits, snacks and more to the surrounding members of the community.

If you want to donate eggs or candy, please contact 214-670-8418.

A Magnificent Mom’s Day Experience (Saturday, May 7 @ 10 A.M.)

A Magnificent Mom’s Day Experience takes place on Saturday, May 7, from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.

This is a day to celebrate being a mother. We will inspire your mind, body, and soul with motivational words to help you endure for another day, week, month, and year. This is what you can expect:

Mingling and networking with other mothers

Wear your hats for a fun hat parade

Lunch

Selling vendors i.e. candles, jewelry, oils, and scents

Be camera-ready

Swag bags

Random Gift Give-a-ways

Registration will open on April 25 at 8 A.M. Register via Eventbrite: magnificent-moms.eventbrite.com.

ETM Commencement Ceremony (Saturday, May 21 @ 10 A.M.)

Empowering the Masses will hosts it’s 2nd annual Phlebotomy & Health Worker Certification Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 21, at 10 A.M.

If you are interested in registering for phlebotomy or health worker certification classes, please contact Empowering the Masses at 972-460-6316.

Announcements

MLK Fresh Produce Distribution Center

The MLK Fresh Produce Distribution Center is open every Tuesday at 12 P.M. with fresh produce and dry goods for the community. There is no registration required to receive goods. For questions, contact 214-290-2337.

Free Tax Assistance

Dallas Community Tax Centers is providing free tax assistance at the MLK Center. Schedule an appointment by calling 214-370-9353 or online at dallastaxcenters.as.me.

City of Dallas FreshStart Employment Screening

The City of Dallas is hiring! FreshStart Employment screening takes place every Wednesday, from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the MLK Center inside Activity Room B.

Free Legal Aid

Free legal aid clinics are returning to the MLK, Jr. Community Center on April 12, at 4 P.M. For more information about the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program, contact 214-243-2263.

Free Daily Snack Packs

Free snack packs are available daily for those in need, inside of Building A, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Volunteer Opportunities

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please visit www.dallasmlkcenter.com/volunteer to see a list of opportunities and submit a volunteer application.

Office of Community Care Rental Assistance Program

If you are interested in Rental or Utilities Assistance through the City of Dallas Office of Community Care, Social Services program, you may call our appointment line to speak with a caseworker, Monday – Friday – 9am- 2pm. You can also apply online for assistance at: https://dallas.govtech.kinetechcloud.com.

To view our upcoming events, visit www.dallasmlkcenter.com/mlk-events.

