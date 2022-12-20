2022 MLK Winter Warmup (Event Recap)

On Saturday, December 17, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted its annual Winter Warm-Up, a community-based effort to provide new coats, hats, and gloves to over 800 children in need. Registered guests participated in a drive through to receive a free winter coat, hats, and gloves, along with shelf-stable food items.

LIRA provided free hats, gloves, socks, and blankets to the homeless, along with a hot meal, sponsored by Accident & Injury Chiropractic.

Community Partners included LIRA, HELP, Peter and Dena Silberman, Terris Perkins, Jr., Miles of Freedom, CBRE, Empowering the Masses, KIPP Texas Public Schools, Accident & Injury Chiropractic, Green Careers Dallas, Kelly Drake, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Alpha Sigma Lambda Chapter), Continental Societies, Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Foremost Family Health Center, Dallas Public Library, Transportation Unlimited, Inc., Gigi Gervasi, Doris Edmon, Crystal Tyler, and Rosesharon Wright.

