Call For Student Artists! 2023 Black History Month Art Display

Call for Student Artists! Submit Art for Black History Month Display at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

The City of Dallas Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center is seeking student artists to participate in an art display at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in celebration of Black History Month. Artwork will be displayed inside of the MLK, Jr. Community Center from February 1 – February 28, 2023.

CRITERIA

Students in grades 6-12 in the Dallas area can participate.

Artwork should reflect the theme “It Starts with Me,” exploring the diversity of Black culture. Submissions may incorporate (but are not limited to) historical leaders, groups, events, flags, or a personal interpretation of the theme in relation to Black History Month. Acceptable mediums include (but are not limited to) paint, pencil, marker, ink, poetry, sculpture, collage, or photography.

HOW TO SUBMIT

Submit artwork to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (2922 MLK, Jr. Blvd., Dallas, TX 75215) along with the following details:

Artist Name

School

Grade

Art Title

Description of artwork

DEADLINE

Submit art by January 30, 2023, by 5:00 p.m.

Art Pick Up: March 1, 2023

CONTACT

For more information, contact Natashia Cooper at natashia.cooper@dallas.gov or call 214-670-8418.

