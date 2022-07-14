On Saturday, July 9, LIRA Group, in collaboration with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, celebrated Comfort for College, a program designed to support students in need of school supplies and other essential items for their first year of college.

Students who participate in Comfort for College must first submit an essay based on a theme chosen by LIRA Group. Once selected, students attend a college readiness program which offers crucial tools to new students and helps them manage college/life balance; they go on college tours to provide insight to different majors and activities each college/university offers; and each student receives a college “starter kit” with everything needed to start their new journey.

Sponsors included Vistra, Oasis Focus, HELP, Atmos, Kroger, Grate 1 Insulation Services Company, Empowering the Masses, In the City for Good, DFW Voices, Terris Perkins, Jr., and the City of Dallas.

View Photo Gallery

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

