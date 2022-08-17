2022 MLK Back to School Festival (Event Recap)

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center hosted its annual MLK Back to School Festival, an event for students and families to receive free backpacks, school supplies, and other essential items for the new school year. More than 25 community partners participated in the drive-through event, distributing supplies to nearly 1400 students and 350 families.

Community Partners included HELP, Miles of Freedom, Carter’s House, Peter & Dena Silberman, LIRA, Encore, KIPP Texas, Humana, DART Silver Line Regional Rail Project, Trinity Basin Preparatory, Dallas Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Children’s Medical Center Dallas, Smile Magic Family Dental, Reliant NRG, Dallas National Association of Black Accountants, Inc., Dallas County Democratic Party, Community Council of Greater Dallas, Foremost Family Health Centers, Dallas Public Library, Dallas Park & Recreation, The Richards Group, MLK ChildCareGroup, City of Dallas Environmental Education Initiative, Office of Environmental Quality and Sustainability, Dallas Water Utilities Defend Your Drains, South Dallas Community Court, Fastell Girl Model2Mentor Program, Green Careers Dallas, Benchmark Bank, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, Capital One, Amazon, American Bank, Abide Women’s Health Services, Austin Street Center, Devin Robinson, and J’La Dade.

Kona Ice was provided by Reliant NRG. Music was provided by DJ Trikky.

Special thank to our volunteers for their time and dedication to serve the community!

