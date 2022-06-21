Celebrating Juneteenth at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (Event Recap)

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, in collaboration with LIRA Group, hosted the MLK Juneteenth 3K Walk & Festival.

An estimated 750 people came out to enjoy the Juneteenth festivities. This year’s theme was “2022 Better Me, Better You” with a primary focus on the walk for “Freedom” and health and wellness. There were more than 280 registered participants in the Center’s first ever 3K freedom walk, which included local community members, community partners, and other supporters of the MLK Center. Attendees enjoyed a variety of vendors, live entertainment, and free activities for children.

Special guests included Dianne Gibson, Mistress of Ceremony; Event Co-Chair Betty Carter Hooey, MLK Advisory Board (District 15); Donniesha Johnson, Fitness Instructor; Leon Shaw, Singer; Event Chair Elaine Sacks, MLK Advisory Board (District 1); Jhayce Anderson, Youth Performer; and Emma Rodgers, Dallas Civil Rights Museum Curator. Breakfast was provided by DFW Voices. Lunch was sponsored by In-N-Out Burger. Music was provided by DJ Trikky and Jeff the DJ.

Community Partners included the City of Dallas, LIRA Group, HELP, Reliant, Geico, Miles of Freedom, Chase Bank, Accident & Injury Chiropractic, Dallas Park and Recreation, In-N-Out Burger, Dairy Farmers of America, Humana, American Airlines, The Afiya Center, the Walls Project, Oasis Focus, Baylor Scott & White, Kroger, and DFW Voices.

View Photo Gallery

