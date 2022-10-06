If you are interested in Rental or Utilities Assistance through the City of Dallas Office of Community Care, Social Services program, you may call our appointment line to speak with a caseworker, Monday – Friday – 9am- 2pm. The City of Dallas Social Services program is not able to assist people who live outside of City of Dallas’ city limits with Rental Assistance.

MLK Appointment Line: (214) 670-8416

MLK Social Services Information