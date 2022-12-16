2023 MLK Celebration Sponsors

In January 2023, the City of Dallas will host its 41st annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a weeks’ worth of events highlighting issues of equity, diversity, and opportunity. The week will include a Day of Prayer, a Day of Service, a Wreath Laying Ceremony, Job Fair, Equity Symposium, Youth Summit, and Scholarship & Awards Gala. Celebration week will culminate with the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade.
To learn more about the MLK Scholarship & Awards Gala, please visit https://dallasmlkcenter.com/mlk-gala.