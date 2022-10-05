Thanksgiving Donations

MLK Annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway

Each year we strive to provide a complete Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings to families in need.

Our goal this year is to serve 400 families.

By collaborating with local businesses, nonprofits, and individuals, we are able to collect donations to assemble Thanksgiving Baskets which are distributed to registered community members at no cost.

Support

If you are interested in donating goods to be included in the Thanksgiving Basket, please contact our office for a list of suggested donation items.

Organizations can also choose to sponsor an item and will be recognized as a Community Sponsor to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.

You can also make a monetary donation, which would go towards the purchase of food items to be included in the baskets.

All donations received will go towards the purchase of food items to be included in the Thanksgiving baskets. Use the button below to make your donation.

Thank You to Our Community Partners!

