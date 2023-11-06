TEST PAGE
Register for a free Thanksgiving Basket by completing the form below. Limit one basket per household.
- Baskets must be picked up on Saturday, November 18 during the drive-thru distribution.
- You cannot participate in the drive-thru without a vehicle.
- Baskets will be forfeited if they are not picked up by close of business on Monday, November 20th.
Regístrese para una canasta de Acción de Gracias gratis completando el formulario a continuación. Límite de una canasta por hogar.
- Las canastas deben recogerse el sábado 18 de noviembre durante la distribución desde el auto.
- No puede participar en el drive-thru sin un vehículo.
- Las canastas se perderán si no se recogen antes del cierre del horario comercial del lunes 20 de noviembre.
Please complete the form below: