About

On March 17, 1966, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered an hour-long address at the McFarlin Auditorium at Southern Methodist University (SMU).

On February 24, 2023, the Texas Historical Commission commemorated the speech with a historical plaque outside of the auditorium.

A replica of the historical plaque will be permanently placed inside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center’s Administration Building as part of the “Keeper of the Dream” Exhibit. The replica was donated by Pastor Clarence Glover, former Adjunct Professor at SMU. The exhibit will offer listeners the chance to hear Dr. King’s speech.

The historical plaque will be will be unveiled during a special ceremony on June 17, 2023.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Southern Methodist University

Listen to the speech below:

Links

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

