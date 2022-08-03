2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Each year we observe National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15) by celebration the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

This year we are hosting our first ever Hispanic Heritage Festival, which will be a live and in-person community event with free activities for children, live entertainment, and local vendors.

If you are interested in participating as a vendor, entertainer, or volunteer, please contact our office at 214-670-8418.

Thank you to our 2022 Community Partners!

2021 Hispanic Heritage Celebration

