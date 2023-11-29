Skip to content
Menu
Home
About
Our History
MLK Advisory Board
Reserving Meeting/Event Space
MLK Campus Map & Directory
MLK Campus Map & Directory
Administration Building (A)
City of Dallas Social Services
Community Service
Free Legal Aid
MLK Fresh Produce Distribution Center
Dallas Civil Rights Museum
Foremost Family Health Center (B)
City of Dallas WIC
MLK, Jr. Branch Library (C)
MLK ChildCareGroup (D)
MLK, Jr. Recreation Center (E)
Events
MLK Event Schedule
2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Week
2024 MLK Scholarship & Awards Gala
2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade
2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Essay Contest
2024 MLK Celebration Sponsorship
Black History Month Celebration
MLK Remembrance Ceremony
MLK Community Spring Egg-Stravaganza
Volunteer Appreciation Brunch
A Magnificent Mom’s Day Experience
2023 Juneteenth 4K Freedom Walk & Festival
MLK Back to School Festival
Hispanic Heritage Festival
Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos)
2023 MLK Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway
Winter Warm Up
Photo Gallery
Blog
Subscribe
Contact
Volunteer
Home
Checkout
Checkout
Share this:
Twitter
Facebook
Like this:
Like
Loading...
Loading Comments...
Write a Comment...
Email (Required)
Name (Required)
Website
%d
bloggers like this: