2022 MLK Back to School Community Partner Registration

Thank you for supporting the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center!

Community Partners can register and participate at no cost. If you choose to participate in the drive-through, you will receive one (1) table and two (2) chairs. You are encouraged to bring a canopy or tent.

Items for distribution must pre-packaged to be placed in trunks as cars drive by. You must provide an estimated 1000 items to participate.

You can also choose to donate items to the MLK Center, which will be stuffed in backpacks and distributed to each student. The deadline to donate items is August 5, 2022.

For a list of suggested items to donate, please visit www.dallasmlkcenter.com/back-to-school.

If you have any questions, contact us at 214-670-8418.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

