2022 Hispanic Heritage Festival Vendor Registration

Vendors can register and participate for a fee of $55. Vendors will receive one (1) table and two (2) chairs, and will be recognized online and on marketing materials . You are encouraged to bring a canopy or tent.

If you are selling food items, you must have the appropriate permit from the City of Dallas Consumer Health Division. Please submit a copy of your permit to the MLK Administration office.

If you have any questions, contact us at 214-670-8418.

Vendor Registration

Payment

2022 Hispanic Heritage Festival Vendor Fee ($55)



